7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
Problem 5.104b
A 68-kg water skier is being accelerated by a ski boat on a flat ('glassy') lake. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the skier's skis and the water surface is μₖ = 0.25 (Fig. 5–59).
<IMAGE>
(b) What is the skier's horizontal acceleration if the rope pulling the skier exerts a force of F_T = 240N on the skier at an upward angle θ = 12° ?
