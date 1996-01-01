7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
Block A, mass , sits on top of block B, mass . The coefficients of static and kinetic friction between blocks A and B are 0.34 and 0.23, respectively. Block B sits on a frictionless surface. What is the maximum horizontal force that can be applied to block B, without block A slipping?
146
Textbook Question
In a laboratory experiment on friction, a 135-N block resting on a rough horizontal table is pulled by a horizontal wire. The pull gradually increases until the block begins to move and continues to increase thereafter. Figure E5.26 shows a graph of the friction force on this block as a function of the pull. (a) Identify the regions of the graph where static friction and kinetic friction occur.
178
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A box of bananas weighing 40.0 N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is 0.40, and the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.20. (e) If the monkey applies a horizontal force of 18.0 N, what is the magnitude of the friction force and what is the box's acceleration?
80
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A box of bananas weighing 40.0 N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is 0.40, and the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.20. (d) What minimum horizontal force must the monkey apply to keep the box moving at constant velocity once it has been started?
77
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 45.0-kg crate of tools rests on a horizontal floor. You exert a gradually increasing horizontal push on it, and the crate just begins to move when your force exceeds 313 N. Then you must reduce your push to 208 N to keep it moving at a steady 25.0 cm/s. (b) What push must you exert to give it an acceleration of 1.10 m/s2?
275
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 45.0-kg crate of tools rests on a horizontal floor. You exert a gradually increasing horizontal push on it, and the crate just begins to move when your force exceeds 313 N. Then you must reduce your push to 208 N to keep it moving at a steady 25.0 cm/s. (a) What are the coefficients of static and kinetic friction between the crate and the floor?
949
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
So-called volcanic 'ash' is actually finely pulverized rock blown high into the atmosphere. A typical ash particle is a 50-micrometer-diameter piece of silica with a density of 2400 kg/m^3. (b) How long in hours does it take this ash particle to fall from a height of 5.0 km in still air? Use the properties of 20°C air at sea level.
96
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A medium-sized jet has a 3.8-m-diameter fuselage and a loaded mass of 85,000 kg. The drag on an airplane is primarily due to the cylindrical fuselage, and aerodynamic shaping gives it a drag coefficient of 0.37. How much thrust must the jet's engines provide to cruise at 230 m/s at an altitude where the air density is 1.0 kg/m^3
352
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
So-called volcanic 'ash' is actually finely pulverized rock blown high into the atmosphere. A typical ash particle is a 50-micrometer-diameter piece of silica with a density of 2400 kg/m^3. (a) How long would it take this ash particle to fall from a height of 5.0 km in vacuum?
60
Has a video solution.
