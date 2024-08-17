Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitance Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor to store charge per unit voltage, measured in farads (F). It is defined as the ratio of the electric charge (Q) stored on one plate to the voltage (V) across the plates, expressed as C = Q/V. In this problem, the capacitance values of the capacitors (2.70 μF and 4.00 μF) are crucial for determining how much charge they can hold at their respective voltages.

Charge Conservation Charge conservation is a fundamental principle stating that the total electric charge in an isolated system remains constant over time. When the plates of two charged capacitors are connected, the charges redistribute between them while the total charge before and after the connection remains the same. This principle is essential for calculating the final charge and voltage across each capacitor after they are connected.