26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Combining Capacitors in Series & Parallel
Problem
What is the equivalent capacitance of a
4.0
μ
F
capacitor and
6.0
μ
F
capacitor connected in parallel?
A
2.4
μ
F
B
4.0
μ
F
C
6.0
μ
F
D
8.0
μ
F
E
32
μ
F
F
10
μ
F
