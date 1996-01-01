Combining Capacitors in Series & Parallel Practice Problems
The three capacitors, C1 = 9 µF, C2 = 6 µF, and C3 = 4 µF are arranged as illustrated in the figure below. A voltage source connected across the combination provides a potential difference, VPS. Once the capacitors are fully charged, the charge on C2 is 40 μC. Determine i) the charges Q1 and Q3 on each of the capacitors C1 and C3 and ii) the numerical value of VPS.
While assembling an electric circuit, a student connects a network of three capacitors, C1 = 10 pF, C2 = 7 pF, and C3 = 8 pF, as displayed in the figure. What is the equivalent capacitance (Ceq) between the two points, L and M?
The figure below shows an electronic circuit section composed of four capacitors: C1 = 16 µF, C2 = 4 µF, C3 = 8 µF, and C4 = 8 µF. The circuit is connected between M and N to a battery with a voltage of 100 V. Find the charge stored on each of the capacitors C1 and C4.
Four capacitors with capacitances C1 = 12 µF, C2 = 6 µF, C3 = 6 µF, and C4 = 12 µF are wired to a battery with a potential difference of 8 V as shown in the figure. What is the total charge (Q) stored on the four capacitors?
In a laboratory experiment, you have a capacitor with a fixed capacitance of 40 nF and a variable capacitance that can be adjusted between 10 nF and 100 nF. Your task is to arrange the two capacitors in a circuit to obtain an equivalent capacitance of 24 nF. Determine how the two capacitors should be connected (in series or parallel) and what value the variable capacitance should be set to.
You have 50 identical capacitors, each with a capacitance of 1.0 μF. Determine the equivalent capacitance when all the capacitors are connected i) in series and ii) in parallel.