20. Heat and Temperature
Volume Thermal Expansion
Problem 17.66
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A Pyrex measuring cup was calibrated at normal room temperature. How much error will be made in a recipe calling for 375 mL of cool water, if the water and the cup are hot, at 95°C, instead of at room temperature? Neglect the glass expansion.
