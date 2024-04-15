Figure 10–72 illustrates an H₂O molecule. The O―H bond length is 0.096 nm and the H―O―H bonds make an angle of 104°. Calculate the moment of inertia of the H₂O molecule (assume the atoms are points) about an axis passing through the center of the oxygen atom

(b) in the plane of the molecule, bisecting the H―O―H bonds.

<IMAGE>