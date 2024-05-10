A crucial part of a piece of machinery starts as a flat uniform cylindrical disk of radius R₀ and mass M. It then has a circular hole of radius R₁ drilled into it (Fig. 10–80). The hole’s center is a distance h from the center of the disk. Find the moment of inertia of this disk (with off-center hole) when rotated about its center, C. [Hint: Consider a solid disk and “subtract” the hole; use the parallel-axis theorem.]

<IMAGE>