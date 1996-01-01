13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Parallel Axis Theorem
Problem 12
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The sphere of mass M and radius R in FIGURE P12.75 is rigidly attached to a thin rod of radius r that passes through the sphere at distance 1/2 R from the center. A string wrapped around the rod pulls with tension T. Find an expression for the sphere's angular acceleration. The rod's moment of inertia is negligible.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Parallel Axis Theorem with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice