Welcome back everybody. We are told that we have an object that has a mass Of five kg. Now this object is attached to a rod that we don't really care about its mass, but we are also told that this object moves along in a circular path of motion. We are told a couple of things about this path. We are told that it has a radius of two m and we are told that the period of revolution is 1.2 seconds, and we are tasked with finding what the speed is of the object while it is revolving, luckily for centripetal forces, we have a very simple formula here we have that the velocity equal to two pi times the radius all over the period. So let's go ahead and plug in some values. Here we have two times 3.14 times our radius of two, divided by 1.2 seconds. Which when you plug into your calculator, you get that the velocity is equal to 10.50 m per second. Giving us our final answer of C. Thank you guys so much for watching hope this video helped. We will see you all in the next one

