21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
3:16 minutes
Problem 17.76a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Assume that in an alternate universe, the laws of physics are very different from ours and that “ideal” gases behave as follows:
(i) At constant temperature, pressure is inversely proportional to the square of the volume.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
21
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos