Consider two point charges, q 1 = + 5 µ C located at position A and q 2 = - 5 µ C located at position B, separated by a distance of 10 cm . Four positions ( 1 , 2 , 3 , and 4 ) are marked along the straight line joining A and B: position 1 is 2 cm from A, position 2 is 5 cm from A, position 3 is 8 cm from A, and position 4 is 12 cm (outside the segment AB). At which numbered position is the electric potential zero?