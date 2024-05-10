"(II) The Achilles tendon is attached to the rear of the foot as shown in Fig. 12–76. When a person stands on one foot and lifts the heel to stand on the “ball of one foot,” estimate the tension F_T in the Achilles tendon (pulling upward), and the (downward) force F_B exerted by the lower leg bone on the foot. Assume the person has a mass of 72 kg and D is twice as long as d.

<IMAGE>"