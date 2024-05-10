15. Rotational Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
9:55 minutes
Problem 12.35
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
"(II) The Achilles tendon is attached to the rear of the foot as shown in Fig. 12–76. When a person stands on one foot and lifts the heel to stand on the “ball of one foot,” estimate the tension F_T in the Achilles tendon (pulling upward), and the (downward) force F_B exerted by the lower leg bone on the foot. Assume the person has a mass of 72 kg and D is twice as long as d.
<IMAGE>"
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:9m
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 11 videos