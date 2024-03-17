15. Rotational Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
Problem 12.6
Figure 12–53 shows a pair of forceps used to hold a thin plastic rod firmly. If the thumb and finger each squeeze with a force F_T = F_F = 11.0 N, what force do the forceps jaws exert on the plastic rod?
<IMAGE>
