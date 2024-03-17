15. Rotational Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
Problem 12.19
(II) A 2300-kg trailer is attached to a stationary truck at point B, Fig. 12–64. Determine the normal force exerted by the road on the rear tires at A, and the vertical force exerted on the trailer by the support B.
<IMAGE>
3
