15. Rotational Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
5:13 minutes
Problem 12.2
(I) Calculate the mass m needed in order to suspend the leg shown in Fig. 12–50. Assume the leg (with cast) has a mass of 15.0 kg, and its cg is 35.0 cm from the hip joint; the cord holding the sling is 78.0 cm from the hip joint.
<IMAGE>
