Series LRC Circuits Practice Problems

An AM radio receiver, designed to detect oscillating signals, is based on an RLC circuit with an inductance of 320 nH. This receiver is tuned to detect signals at 780 kHz. However, a nearby generator is producing signals at 750 kHz. These two generators have a frequency separation of 30 kHz, which is the minimum permissible separation for adjacent AM signal generators. To effectively combat the undesired 750 kHz signal, the peak current at this frequency should be 0.08% of the peak current at 780 kHz. Determine the maximum resistance of the RLC circuit when decoding the 780 kHz signal, assuming both generators radiate equal power.