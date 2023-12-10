Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Force The gravitational force is an attractive force that acts between any two masses. It is described by Newton's law of universal gravitation, which states that the force is directly proportional to the product of the masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers. The formula is F = G(m1*m2)/r^2, where G is the gravitational constant.

Proton Mass A proton is a subatomic particle found in the nucleus of an atom, carrying a positive charge. Its mass is approximately 1.67 x 10^-27 kg. In calculations involving gravitational force, the mass of the protons is essential, as it directly influences the magnitude of the gravitational force between them.