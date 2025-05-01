Recall Coulomb's Law formula for the electric force between two point charges: \(F = \frac{k \cdot q_1 \cdot q_2}{r^2}\), where \(F\) is the magnitude of the force, \(k\) is Coulomb's constant, \(q_1\) and \(q_2\) are the magnitudes of the charges, and \(r\) is the distance between the charges.