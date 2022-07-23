Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coulomb's Law Coulomb's Law describes the electrostatic force between two point charges. It states that the force (F) is directly proportional to the product of the magnitudes of the charges (q1 and q2) and inversely proportional to the square of the distance (r) between them: F = k * (q1 * q2) / r², where k is Coulomb's constant. This law is fundamental for understanding how charges interact and how the force changes with varying charge and distance.

Rate of Change of Charge The rate of change of charge refers to how quickly the charge on an object is increasing or decreasing over time. In this scenario, the charges are increasing at a rate of 5.0 nC/s. This concept is crucial for determining how the electrostatic force changes as the charges increase, as the force is dependent on the product of the charges.