A fellow student with a mathematical bent tells you that the wave function of a traveling wave on a thin rope is y(x, t)=2.30mm cos[(16.98 rad/m^)x+(742 rad/s)t]. Being more practical, you measure the rope to have a length of 1.35 m and a mass of 0.00338 kg. You are then asked to determine the following: (f) tension in the rope; (g) average power transmitted by the wave.
