A horizontal string is stretched with a tension of 90 N, and the speed of transverse waves for the wire is 400 m/s. What must the amplitude of a 70.0 Hz traveling wave be for the average power carried by the wave to be 0.365 W?
A
2.9 mm
B
4.1 mm
C
0.2 mm
D
0.017 mm
