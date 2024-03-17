18. Waves & Sound
Average Power of Waves on Strings
7:39 minutes
Problem 15.19a
(II) A thin steel wire of diameter 1.0 mm is connected to an oscillator and is under a tension of 7.5 N. The frequency of the oscillator is 60.0 Hz and it is observed that the amplitude of the wave on the steel wire is 0.40 cm.
(a) What is the power output of the oscillator, assuming that the wave is not reflected back?
