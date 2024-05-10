18. Waves & Sound
Estimate the average power of a moving water wave that strikes the chest of an adult standing in the water at the seashore. Assume that the amplitude of the wave is 0.50 m, the wavelength is 2.5 m, and the period is 4.0 s.
