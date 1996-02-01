Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Physics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

3. Vectors

Introduction to Vectors

5 videos | 4 questions
PRACTICE

Adding Vectors Graphically

7 videos | 2 questions
PRACTICE

Vector Composition & Decomposition

7 videos | 3 questions
PRACTICE

Adding Vectors by Components

10 videos | 2 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Trig Review

7 videos | 3 questions
PRACTICE

Unit Vectors

7 videos | 1 question
PRACTICE

Calculating Dot Product Using Components

6 videos | 1 question
PRACTICE

Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)

8 videos | 1 question
PRACTICE

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.