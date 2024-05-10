15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium with Multiple Supports
14:33 minutes
Problem 12.78
Two springs, both having stiffness constant 225 N/m, are attached to a table and to a 0.500-kg uniform thin wooden board (Fig. 12–98). The board is exactly horizontal. What are the natural lengths of each spring? [Hint: One of the springs is stretched, the other compressed, from their natural equilibrium lengths.]
<IMAGE>
Video duration:14m
