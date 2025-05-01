(III) The truss shown in Fig. 12–82 supports a railway bridge. Determine the compressive or tension force in each strut if a 53-ton (1 ton = 103kg) train locomotive is stopped at the midpoint between the center and one end. Ignore the masses of the rails and truss, and use only 1/2 the mass of train because there are two trusses (one on each side of the train). Assume all triangles are equilateral. [Hint: See Fig. 12–31.]