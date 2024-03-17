15. Rotational Equilibrium
Problem 12.55
(II) A heavy load M g = 62.0 kN hangs at point E of the single cantilever truss shown in Fig. 12–81.
(a) Use a torque equation for the truss as a whole to determine the tension F_T in the support cable, and then determine the force F→_A on the truss at pin A. Neglect the weight of the trusses, which is small compared to the load.
<IMAGE>
