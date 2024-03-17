15. Rotational Equilibrium
Equilibrium with Multiple Supports
Problem 12.70
The roof over a 9.0-m x 10.0-m room in a school has a total mass of 12,400 kg. The roof is to be supported by vertical wooden “2 x 4s” (2 x4 in inches, but actually about 4.0 x 9.0 cm) equally spaced along the 10.0-m sides. How many supports are required on each side, and how far apart must they be? Consider only compression, and assume a safety factor of 12.
