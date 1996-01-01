30. Induction and Inductance
Mutual Inductance
Problem 30
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
CALC High-frequency signals are often transmitted along a coaxial cable, such as the one shown in FIGURE CP30.86. For example, the cable TV hookup coming into your home is a coaxial cable. The signal is carried on a wire of radius r1 while the outer conductor of radius r2 is grounded. A soft, flexible insulating material fills the space between them, and an insulating plastic coating goes around the outside. b. Evaluate the inductance per meter of a cable having r1=0.50 mm and r2=3.0 mm.
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Mutual Induction with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice