"(III) A long straight wire and a small rectangular wire loop lie in the same plane, Fig. 30–25. Determine the mutual inductance in terms of 𝓁₁, 𝓁₂, and ω. Assume the wire is very long compared to 𝓁₁, 𝓁₂, and ω, and that the rest of its circuit is very far away compared to 𝓁₁, 𝓁₂, and ω.

<IMAGE>