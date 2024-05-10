(II) A 2.44-m-long coil containing 265 loops is wound on an iron core (average μ = 1850μ₀) along with a second coil of 115 loops. The loops of each coil have a radius of 2.00 cm. (a) Determine the mutual inductance M. (b) If the current in the first coil drops uniformly from 12.0 A to zero in 98.0 ms, determine the emf induced in the second coil.