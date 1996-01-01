Skip to main content
An outer solenoid with 30 turns is wound tightly around an inner coil 25cm long with a diameter of 4cm and 300 turns. The current in the inner solenoid is 0.12 A and is increasing at a rate of 1.75×103A/s. a) What is the average magnetic flux through each turn of the outer coil? b) If the resistance of the outer coil is 20mΩ, what is the magnitude of the induced current through the outer coil?

(Note:for the multiple choice, select the correct answer for part (b) only.)

