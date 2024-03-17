9. Work & Energy
Work By Springs
Problem 7.37
(II) A spring has k = 65 N/m . Draw a graph like that in Fig. 7–11 and use it to determine the work needed to stretch the spring from x = 3.0cm to x = 7.5cm , where x = 0 refers to the spring’s unstretched length.
<IMAGE>
