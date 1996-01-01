Physics
Recent Channels
Physics
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
9. Work & Energy
Work By Springs
Problem
A spring-loaded toy gun shoots a
50
g
metal ball at
4.0
m
/
s
. How much energy was stored in the spring when it was cocked, and ready to shoot?
A
0.57
J
B
0.65
J
C
1.2
J
D
2.3
J
E
0.40
J
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Anderson Video - Work Done by a Spring
by Professor Anderson
41 views
Hide transcripts
Anderson Video - Box Hits Spring with Friction
by Professor Anderson
27 views
Hide transcripts
Find the spring constant and the work done by/on the spring.
by Zak's Lab
34 views
Hide transcripts
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
by Patrick Ford
7
1
136 views
Hide transcripts
Work done *on* a spring vs. work done *by* a spring.
by Zak's Lab
32 views
Hide transcripts
Work: Spring Forces
by Jennifer Cash
22 views
Hide transcripts
Work Done By Springs
by Patrick Ford
93 views
Hide transcripts
Additional Work to Compress Spring
by Patrick Ford
1
68 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.