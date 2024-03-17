9. Work & Energy
Work By Springs
7:03 minutes
Problem 7.77
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The force required to compress an “imperfect” horizontal spring (doesn’t follow Hooke’s law) an amount x is given by F = 150x + 12x³ , where x is in meters and F in newtons. If the spring is compressed 2.0 m, what speed will it give to a 3.0-kg ball held against it and then released?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos