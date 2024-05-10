9. Work & Energy
Work By Springs
6:52 minutes
Problem 7.44
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) At the top of a pole vault, an athlete actually can do work pushing on the pole before releasing it. Suppose the pushing force that the pole exerts back on the athlete is given by F(y) = (1.5 x 10² N/m) y- (1.9 x 10² N/m²) y² acting over a displacement from y= 0 (y is vertical) to y = 0.20m . How much work is done on the athlete?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos