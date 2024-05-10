(II) At the top of a pole vault, an athlete actually can do work pushing on the pole before releasing it. Suppose the pushing force that the pole exerts back on the athlete is given by F(y) = (1.5 x 10² N/m) y- (1.9 x 10² N/m²) y² acting over a displacement from y= 0 (y is vertical) to y = 0.20m . How much work is done on the athlete?