8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
Problem 5.100a
A small bead of mass m is constrained to slide without friction inside a circular vertical hoop of radius r which rotates about a vertical axis (Fig. 5–58) at a frequency f.
<IMAGE>
(a) Determine the angle θ where the bead will be in equilibrium within the hoop—that is, where it will have no tendency to move up or down along the hoop.
