36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
Identify the wavelengths in the atom's emission spectrum due to quantum shifts between its three lowest energy states. Considering the atom as an electron trapped in a one-dimensional box of 0.159 nm, about three times the Bohr radius. Label each wavelength as λn→m to indicate the specific transition.
10
Multiple Choice
The wave function of a certain particle is given by the function:
Ψ(x) = (√(0.3) cm (-1/2)) (x / 5 cm) if |x| ≤ 5.0 cm and Ψ(x) = 0 if |x| ≥ 5.0 cm.
Determine the probability of locating the particle between x = -2.0 cm and x = +2.0 cm, and illustrate your answer by marking the corresponding region on the probability density graph.
9
Textbook Question
A horizontal beam of laser light of wavelength 585 nm passes through a narrow slit that has width 0.0620 mm. The intensity of the light is measured on a vertical screen that is 2.00 m from the slit. (a) What is the minimum uncertainty in the vertical component of the momentum of each photon in the beam after the photon has passed through the slit? (b) Use the result of part (a) to estimate the width of the central diffraction maximum that is observed on the screen.
189
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A beam of alpha particles is incident on a target of lead. A particular alpha particle comes in 'head-on' to a particular lead nucleus and stops 6.50x10^-14 m away from the center of the nucleus. (This point is well outside the nucleus.) Assume that the lead nucleus, which has 82 protons, remains at rest. The mass of the alpha particle is 6.64x10^-27 kg. (a) Calculate the electrostatic potential energy at the instant that the alpha particle stops. Express your result in joules and in MeV. (b) What initial kinetic energy (in joules and in MeV) did the alpha particle have? (c) What was the initial speed of the alpha particle?
162
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 4.78-MeV alpha particle from a 226Ra decay makes a head-on collision with a uranium nucleus. A uranium nucleus has 92 protons. (a) What is the distance of closest approach of the alpha particle to the center of the nucleus? Assume that the uranium nucleus remains at rest and that the distance of closest approach is much greater than the radius of the uranium nucleus. (b) What is the force on the alpha particle at the instant when it is at the distance of closest approach?
138
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A scientist has devised a new method of isolating individual particles. He claims that this method enables him to detect simultaneously the position of a particle along an axis with a standard deviation of 0.12 nm and its momentum component along this axis with a standard deviation of 3.0x10^-25 kg-m/s. Use the Heisenberg uncertainty principle to evaluate the validity of this claim.
19
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A pesky 1.5-mg mosquito is annoying you as you attempt to study physics in your room, which is 5.0 m wide and 2.5 m high. You decide to swat the bothersome insect as it flies toward you, but you need to estimate its speed to make a successful hit. (a) What is the maximum uncertainty in the horizontal position of the mosquito? (b) What limit does the Heisenberg uncertainty principle place on your ability to know the horizontal velocity of this mosquito? Is this limitation a serious impediment to your attempt to swat it?
19
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Two stars, both of which behave like ideal blackbodies, radiate the same total energy per second. The cooler one has a surface temperature T and a diameter 3.0 times that of the hotter star. (a) What is the temperature of the hotter star in terms of T ? (b) What is the ratio of the peak-intensity wavelength of the hot star to the peak-intensity wavelength of the cool star?
26
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) is a laser-based surgical procedure that corrects near- and farsightedness by removing part of the lens of the eye to change its curvature and hence focal length. This procedure can remove layers 0.25 mm thick using pulses lasting 12.0 ns from a laser beam of wavelength 193 nm. Low-intensity beams can be used because each individual photon has enough energy to break the covalent bonds of the tissue. (c) If a 1.50-mW beam is used, how many photons are delivered to the lens in each pulse?
22
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A triply ionized beryllium ion, Be3+ (a beryllium atom with three electrons removed), behaves very much like a hydrogen atom except that the nuclear charge is four times as great. (c) For the hydrogen atom, the wavelength of the photon emitted in the n = 2 to n = 1 transition is 122 nm (see Example 39.6). What is the wavelength of the photon emitted when a Be3+ ion undergoes this transition?
27
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A triply ionized beryllium ion, Be3+ (a beryllium atom with three electrons removed), behaves very much like a hydrogen atom except that the nuclear charge is four times as great. (a) What is the ground-level energy of Be3+? How does this compare to the ground-level energy of the hydrogen atom?
26
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In a set of experiments on a hypothetical oneelectron atom, you measure the wavelengths of the photons emitted from transitions ending in the ground level (n = 1), as shown in the energy-level diagram in Fig. E39.27 . You also observe that it takes 17.50 eV to ionize this atom. (a) What is the energy of the atom in each of the levels (n = 1, n = 2, etc.) shown in the figure?
24
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
The energy-level scheme for the hypothetical oneelectron element Searsium is shown in Fig. E39.25 . The potential energy is taken to be zero for an electron at an infinite distance from the nucleus. (b) An 18-eV photon is absorbed by a Searsium atom in its ground level. As the atom returns to its ground level, what possible energies can the emitted photons have? Assume that there can be transitions between all pairs of levels.
25
Has a video solution.
