Consider a particle confined along the y direction and characterized by the following wave function:

Ψ(y)=Ψ 0 √(1 -y2/4 mm 2) if |y| ≤ 2.0 mm and Ψ(y)=0 if |y| ≥ 2.0 mm.

Determine the probability of locating the particle within a distance of 0.50 mm from y=0.0 mm.