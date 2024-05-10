20. Heat and Temperature
Linear Thermal Expansion
Problem 17.86
A brass lid screws tightly onto a glass jar at 15°C. To help open the jar, it can be placed into a bath of hot water. After this treatment, the temperatures of the lid and the jar are both 55°C. The inside diameter of the lid is 7.0 cm. Find the size of the gap (difference in radius) that develops by this procedure.
