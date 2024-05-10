20. Heat and Temperature
Linear Thermal Expansion
5:20 minutes
Problem 17.13
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) To make a secure fit, rivets that are larger than the rivet hole are often used and the rivet is cooled (usually in dry ice) before it is placed in the hole. A steel rivet 1.872 cm in diameter is to be placed in a hole 1.870 cm in diameter in a metal at 24°C. To what temperature must the rivet be cooled if it is to fit in the hole?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos