21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
Problem 18
A 6.0-cm-diameter, 10-cm-long cylinder contains 100 mg of oxygen (O₂) at a pressure less than 1 atm. The cap on one end of the cylinder is held in place only by the pressure of the air. One day when the atmospheric pressure is 100 kPa, it takes a 184 N force to pull the cap off. What is the temperature of the gas?
