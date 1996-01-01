21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
Problem 18
The 50 kg circular piston shown in FIGURE P18.57 floats on 0.12 mol of compressed air. a. What is the piston height h if the temperature is 30°C?
