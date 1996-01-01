21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
12:09 minutes
Problem 18
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The 50 kg circular piston shown in FIGURE P18.57 floats on 0.12 mol of compressed air. b. How far does the piston move if the temperature is increased by 100°C?
Verified Solution
12m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos