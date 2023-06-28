Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics11. Momentum & ImpulseTypes of Collisions
4:39 minutes
Problem 11b
Textbook Question

The nucleus of the polonium isotope ²¹⁴Po (mass 214 u) is radioactive and decays by emitting an alpha particle (a helium nucleus with mass 4 u). Laboratory experiments measure the speed of the alpha particle to be 1.92×10⁷ m/s . Assuming the polonium nucleus was initially at rest, what is the recoil speed of the nucleus that remains after the decay?

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
4
Was this helpful?
4:47m

Watch next

Master Overview of Collision Types with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
09:31
Momentum (10 of 16) Elastic Collisions, An Explanation
Step by Step Science
80
13:49
Momentum (6 of 16) Inelastic Collisions, An Explanation
Step by Step Science
88
05:14
Elastic and Inelastic Collisions
Professor Dave Explains
156
04:47
Overview of Collision Types
Patrick Ford
1692
10
1
04:32
Elastic and Inelastic collisions : Conceptual Introduction
Jennifer Cash
98
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.