Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics15. Rotational EquilibriumTorque & Equilibrium
8:22 minutes
Problem 12
Textbook Question

The object shown in FIGURE EX12.29 is in equilibrium. What are the magnitudes of F1 and F2

Verified Solution
clock
8m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
1:13m

Watch next

Master Torque & Equilibrium with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
05:16
Anderson Video - Balanced Beam
Professor Anderson
132
09:10
Physics, Torque (10 of 13) Static Equilibrium, Hanging Sign at an Angle No. 4
Step by Step Science
144
05:44
Rotational Equilibrium Introduction (and Static Equilibrium too!!)
Flipping Physics
135
10:13
Torque & Equilibrium
Patrick Ford
899
1
3
09:13
Rathkeale Physics - Torque Equilibrium 2
MRMANNRATHKEALE
97
06:50
Torque and Equilibrium – Physics | Lecturio
Lecturio Medical
101
15:44
Solving Torque Problems.wmv
Fizzgig98
93
08:25
Physics - Mechanics: Torque (1 of 7) Mass on Rod and Cable
Michel van Biezen
196
05:02
Physics, Torque (3 of 13) Balance Beam
Step by Step Science
205
06:05
Balancing a bar with a force
Patrick Ford
549
1
2
02:33
Pin holding a horizontal bar
Patrick Ford
416
1
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.