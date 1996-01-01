15. Rotational Equilibrium
Torque & Equilibrium
6:46 minutes
Problem 12b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 5.0 kg cat and a 2.0 kg bowl of tuna fish are at opposite ends of the 4.0-m-long seesaw of FIGURE EX12.32. How far to the left of the pivot must a 4.0 kg cat stand to keep the seesaw balanced?
Verified Solution
6m
6
