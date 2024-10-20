Identify the components: Kinetic energy is the energy of motion, given by the formula \( KE = \frac{1}{2}mv^2 \), where \( m \) is mass and \( v \) is velocity. Potential energy is the energy stored due to position, often given by \( PE = mgh \) for gravitational potential energy, where \( m \) is mass, \( g \) is acceleration due to gravity, and \( h \) is height.

