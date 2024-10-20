Recall the conversion factor: 1 kWh is equivalent to 3,600,000 joules. This is because 1 kWh is 1,000 watts used for 1 hour, and 1 watt is 1 joule per second. Therefore, 1 kWh = 1,000 watts × 3,600 seconds = 3,600,000 joules.

View full solution