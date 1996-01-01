17. Periodic Motion
Spring Force (Hooke's Law)
Problem 15f
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 200 g oscillator in a vacuum chamber has a frequency of 2.0 Hz. When air is admitted, the oscillation decreases to 60% of its initial amplitude in 50 s. How many oscillations will have been completed when the amplitude is 30% of its initial value?
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Spring Force (Hooke's Law) with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos